amal92alriyami –

Said bin Mohammad bin Said al Adwani is a hard working Omani who serves delicious meals for over 48 years. His cafe near the Nizwa Fort is a popular hangout for visitors and traders. Al Adwani wears many hats. He cooks food himself and serves the food in the café, which he opened in 1973. He starts his work early after Fajr prayers.

Lentil, keema, flat bread, karak tea are some of the popular items on the menu.

What draws people to this small café is the traditional ambience and the homely food. Many people from Nizwa and other wilayats, and tourists from different countries visited this café. — Photos By Sami al Hinai