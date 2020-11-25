Football great Diego Maradona dies at 60

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina football great Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, the Argentinian Football Association said on Wednesday. The forward, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, underwent surgery for a bleed on the brain earlier this month. Doctors had said it was a success. He is widely regarded by football fans as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. “The Argentinian Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona,” it said in a statement. “You will always be in our hearts.” Maradona also coached Argentina from 2008-2010. His playing career included success at Spain’s Barcelona and Napoli in Italy. “Forever. Ciao Diego,” Napoli wrote on Twitter. Barcelona tweeted: “Thank you for everything, Diego.” — DPA

Related