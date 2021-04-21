Food Talk – Five Iftar Must-Haves This Ramadhan

With Adela Eileen –

If there’s something we all love about Ramadhan universally, it’s surely got to be the ‘iftar’(pre-dawn meal). Today, we are bringing you five (5) must-have iftar food from around the world that we are sure would make an appearance on everyone’s table at least maybe half a dozen times in every family’s table.

Soup (shorbah)

Soups in all forms, lentils, stews, bisque, or broth. from France to Palestine Muslim all over the world consume soups on daily basis, especially in Ramadan.

Every country has their own way of making a healthy and hearty soup.

(Adas lentil soup ) popular all over the middle east, but may vary from region to region. Egypt, Palestine, Syria Lebanon or Uae, this lentil soup is a home comfort for everyone.

Sambosa

Sambousek, sambusaj, or samosa — let say, they are all children from the same mother. The history states sambosa originated from the middle east and quickly gained its popularity in Central Asia, Africa, south-east Asia and elsewhere. While every country has its own variation, some may serve it with sweet and spicy chutneys, others would prefer them with a dash of lime. It goes perfect with a karak chai or just any tea. Samosa is an important part of our top 5 iftars must-have list.

Fruits

Fruits are not only known for their nutritional values, they are energy boosters especially after long hours of fasting. Fruits like apple, pears, watermelon, oranges and avocado are a great way to add to your suhoor meals too. Whether it’s dried or fresh, fruits in all forms will be on our dining tables every day.

Bread

Bread is definitely a must-not-miss during Ramadhan. From a simple fatayer cheese and zaatar to shawarma rolls, bread in all their different forms are consumed worldwide. The Qubz of the Middle East, simit of Turkey, challah of Israel, sangak of Iran, karavai of Russia, roti of Malaysia, baguette of France, lavash of Armenia, bagels of Canada, ciabatta of Italy, and paratha of both India and Pakistan, we could go on and on to name some of the world’s memorable bread.

In Ramadhan, bakery’s all over the Muslim populated areas gets busier.

These bread are the ultimate comfort food served with hot soups, tea or stews.

Biryani (Rice)

If biryani does not bring memories nothing will. The aroma and the flavours’ evoke lots of memories for different people in Oman. Biryani originated from Iran and hence, has won hearts worldwide. A simple aromatic rice dish, it satisfies your hunger. But what we truly believe in is, “every biryani has a story to tell”. Ramadhan weekends would not be complete without biryani /pulao in most households. Russia, Malaysia, India, the Philippines, the Middle East, China — every country has their favourite rice dish made religiously on Fridays hence, it definitely completes our top 5 must-have iftar food series.