Food security drive boosts flour milling capacity to 4,100 MT per day

NEW PLAYERS: Competition intensifies amid a crowded playing field

A wave of investments in flour milling and grain silo capacity, spawned by a drive to strengthen Oman’s food security, has led to a proliferation of mills in the country, and along with it, heightened competition for market share.

The biggest by far is Salalah Mills Company, which commenced operations in 1995 with a capacity of 300 metric tonnes (MT) per day in Raysut Industrial City. Total capacity has since ballooned to 1500 MT/day following a series of expansions over the years.

The publicly listed firm has also invested in a series of silos with a capacity to hold 161,500 MT of grain — the largest storage facility of its kind in the Sultanate. At the nearby Salalah Port, the company also owns three grain unloaders with a discharge capacity of 1,200 MT per hour.

Its counterpart in Muscat is Oman Flour Mill, established in 1977 with a majority 51 per cent government stake. The publicly traded company, which also owns grain silos at the nearly Port Sultan Qaboos, has an aggregate milling capacity of 800 MT/day.

Salalah’s Raysut Industrial City is also home to two other flour mills — Al Raseed Flour Mills (500 MT/day) and Al Reef Flour Mill (300 MT/day).

In recent years, two new flour mills have been developed in Sohar Industrial City — Sohar Flour Mills, a 500 MT/day capacity plant which commenced operations at Sohar Port in 2019, and Al Khaleej Flour Mill (500 MT/day) which launched two years earlier in the adjoining industrial park.

While almost all of the companies channel part of flour and processed products to markets in the Gulf, Middle East and African regions, domestic consumers still represent their mainstay market.

Predictably, competition between the local players has intensified, with imports from neighbouring Gulf states further exacerbating the situation for local producers.

Salalah Mills’ CEO Ahmed bin Alawi al Dhahab remarked: “Salalah Mills’ share of the local market has reduced as a result of price undercutting by new flour mill companies to gain bigger market share. The current local market share is about 30 per cent,” he recently stated in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report accompanying the company’s 2020 financial report.

Furthermore, pressuring the bottom-line is a steep increase in international wheat prices, he noted. With the cost of wheat representing about 80-85 per cent of total production cost, careful attention is being accorded to the prudent procurement and storage of raw material, he said.

“The company ensures that it stores enough wheat to keep providing its customers with all the products they need. International wheat prices have increased by more than 40 per cent since July 2020. The company’s net profit will depend on customer acceptance of higher selling prices,” the CEO stated.

Salalah Mills’ recorded revenues totalled RO 53.5 million for 2020, which was roughly on par with the previous year’s total of RO 53.6 million.

Exports accounted for 53.8 per cent of total revenues. Net profit for the year declined to RO 1.35 million.

Due to Covid-19 impacts, plans for the relocation of a spaghetti production line belonging to subsidiary Salalah Macaroni to Ethiopia have been delayed till the end of this year, the parent company said.

The Ethiopian operation is a joint venture in partnership with a major industrial and trading group in the North African country.

CONRAD PRABHU

@conradprabhu