Food products can be transported only in refrigerated trucks from Feb

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will implement a decision aimed at regulating the transportation of agricultural and food products through land borders from February 1. “The import and export of all agricultural products through the border posts must be in refrigerated trucks from February 1”, according to a decision 174/2019 issued by Dr Hamad bin Said bin Sulaiman al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Initially announced to be from June 1, 2019, the implementation was deferred to February 1.

According to the decision, reiterated by the ministry on Tuesday, violators will face a fine of RO 1,000.

The decision by the agriculture and fisheries minister issued in August 2018 prohibits the entry of agricultural products through land ports if trucks are not refrigerated.

“The vehicles, to be exclusively used for transporting food and agricultural products, must be equipped with devices capable of maintaining an appropriate temperature for the product and automatic cooling control mechanisms as per the load of the vehicle”, said a circular based on the decision.

Devices with indicators showing the temperature and humidity should be placed in a prominent position to facilitate reading from outside.

The drivers of these vehicles should keep them clean and ensure that the packaging of agricultural products is in a stable and orderly manner that do disturb cooling.

“Companies should not mix different agricultural products in a single shipment unless they comply with the requirements — heat and humidity, absorption of odours, sensitivity to cold and allergic reactions. Cooling devices should not be switched off any time as long as the fridge is loaded with agricultural products”, it added.

