Food poisoning cases in Dhofar after consuming shellfish

MUSCAT, Oct 26 – The Ministry of Health announced that a number of health institutions in the Governorate of Dhofar have registered several food poisoning cases due to eating shellfish, which are likely to contain poisonous substances as the beaches are affected by the red tide phenomenon.

In such cases, the infected person may suffer from various symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, symptoms related to the nervous system like numbness, weakened movement and shortness of breath.

The ministry cautions fishermen and consumers from eating fish and seashells extracted from the areas affected by the red tide.

The ministry has also called upon all to stay away from the areas suspected to be affected by the red tide phenomenon to avoid poisoning.

The ministry has called on fishermen not to fish in areas where this phenomenon exists, and also not to consume fish and shellfish during this period. “At the same time, specialists are monitoring this phenomenon and evaluating the overall impact’’, a statement said.

Red tide is a phenomenon caused by algal blooms during which algae become so numerous that they discolour coastal waters (hence the name red tide). The algal bloom may also deplete oxygen in the waters and/or release toxins that may cause illness in humans and other animals.

