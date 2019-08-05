Local 

Food inspection to be intensified for Eid al Adha

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources is continuously monitoring the movement of food products to ensure that establishments of all kinds comply with health safety requirements.

New slaughterhouses have been developed as per the ministry’s plans in Yanqul, Dima wa Tayeen, Haima, Nakhal and Ibri.

Gardens and parks have been prepared for visitors during Eid, which will be also organizing various awareness activities and events.

Recently, the slaughterhouses were provided with surveillance cameras to be installed at different locations, including the slaughtering site, the livestock reception site and the meat delivery site, in order to monitor the performance of the companies operating these slaughterhouses.

 

