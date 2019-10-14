Food & Hospitality show kicks off

Muscat: Oman’s signature event Food & Hospitality Oman kicked off on Monday at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

With a dedicated Omani product pavilion, the 14th edition of the longest running event was inaugurated by Dr Hamad bin Saeed al Awfi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The three-day annual trade show offers its audience about 600 top local and international brands representing 21 exhibiting countries, covering the entire gamut of the food and hospitality sector.

The entourage of the minister to the exhibition centre was headed by SABCO Group of Companies member Sayyid Nasr bin Badr al Busaidi, diplomatic corps members, high ranking government representatives and officials, and top executives of food and hospitality companies.

This year, organizer Omanexpo has introduced a raft of new features such as the Waiters’ Race and Bedmaking Competition in its bid to open up more avenues and opportunities for the entire hospitality supply chain.

Also for the first time, a live cooking demonstration of the traditional Omani halwa is presented by Al Hosni Omani Sweets alongside a display of its most popular sweets.

The event also plays host to 2018 World Barista Champion Agnieszka Rojes, who will display her world-class coffee making and brewing skills through demonstrations on the last day.

This is apart from its already-established Oman Barista Competition, Battle of the Burgers, and its signature Professional Chefs Competition, which will place the skills and expertise of amateur and professional cooks alike, chefs and baristas under the scrutiny of top industry judges.

The Oman Barista Competition 2019 is open for professionals from the hospitality industry; such as hotels, resorts, restaurants and cafes from all over Oman.

Highlighting the exhibition are the national pavilions of Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, India, Vietnam and South Africa as well as a dedicated Omani products pavilion featuring the leading food brands in Oman.

A free-to-attend conference on food safety will provide relevant insights and current information by key industry players and experts.

Food and Hospitality Oman’s partner and supporter lineup includes Omani Products, Madayn, Riyada (Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development), Oman Chefs Guild, India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), Department of Trade and Industry (South Africa), Pakistan Embassy, Indonesia Embassy, Welbilt, Trade Links and Services, McCain, Oman Tourism College, Areej Vegetable Oils & Derivatives, Paramount Food Service Equipment Solutions, La Marquise International, Renaissance and National Hospitality Institute.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 7pm at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

