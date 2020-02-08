Fonderie Belli romp home in style

Muscat: Fonderie Belli defeated FAS Aluminium/Sweets of Oman by seven wickets in the ‘A’ Division match of the Oman Cricket Club — Salalah Cricket League, in Salalah on Friday.

Batting first, FAS Aluminium were bowled out for 114. Aamir Suhail scalped three wickets for 26 runs for Fonderie Belli and Abhishek Choudankar also picked up three wickets for 26 runs.

Chasing 115, Fonderie Belli romped home by seven wickets.

MOHD RIAZ & PARTNER

SCORE BIG

Mohammad Riaz and Partner overwhelmed Aden Gulf Trading by 206 runs in another match. Mohd Riaz and Partner posted a mammoth 408/8 in 30 overs with Ali Zain slamming 140 runs.

Ilyas Bajwa and Sanan Sagir cracked fifties. Aden Gulf Trading were bowled out for 202 in 23.5 overs.

Brief scores:

‘A’ Division:

FAS ALUMINIUM/Sweets of Oman: 114 all out in 23 overs (Waseem Udeen 18; Aamir Suhail 3-26, Abhishek Choudankar 3-26, Abhijith Ajai 2-31) lt to Fonderie Belli: 115/3 (Adhil 47, Abhijith Ajai 18, Abhishek Choudankar 12; Waseem Udeen 3-38).

Arabian Beach Tourism: 222/9 in 30 overs (Rintu Hazra 72, Allwin Joseph 29, Biju Thomas 21, Sachin Hegde 28; Rohith Shetty 3-45, Yousuf 2-54) bt Port of Salalah: 221 all out in 29.5 overs (Akhil 91, Shamsheer Ahmed 36, Girish 30; Sachi 3-36, M Shabeer 2-48).

Mohamed Riaz & Partner: 408/8 in 30 overs (Ali Zain 140, Ilyas Bajwa 62, Sanan Sagir 58, Amir 37; Mubashir Ali 4-57, Ijaz Khan 2-52) bt Aden Gulf Trading: 202 all out in 23.5 overs (Z Iqbal 43, Basheer Khan 35, M Adnan 33; M Shahid 2-29, Ilyas 2-41).

‘B’ Division:

Divine Trading: 162/6 in 20 overs (Vijesh VP 56, Kumar 57, Harikrishnan 20; Syed Fahad 3-15, Sumit 2-27) bt USG Boral Zawawi: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Amit 35, S Fahad 23, Maten 21; Vijesh VP 3-16, Robin 4-21).