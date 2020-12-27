fond of History and Nature

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Along with other Omani artists, Aflah al Rashdi has joined forces to give his followers in social media new insights into Omani history through providing free lessons for beginners in painting.

Starting your hobby early in age, Aflah thinks that other people who also have talents and wish to enhance should be well guided. As part of his social responsibility, he gives free lessons to beginners.

“Giving these lessons opened up new horizons for me. Not only being popular among beginners and artists, it also gave me a chance to have another look on my paintings. I could criticise my works by myself and make the needed adjustments. Plus, helping others in each possible way promotes solidarity among the society and give a good feeling to the person”.

“Of course, one would follow other stars in the field when focusing on something, but as you grow up and develop your skills, you will gradually wish to add your own touch. You reach a point where you feel that you don’t imitate others anymore. It is time to be yourself”, Aflah expressed.

Aflah fell in love with nature and history. “These two elements make a wonderful combination. Imagine a fort and a mountain behind, the divine power met with the human efforts to complement the scene.”, al Rashdi comments.

“When the lenses of the photographer take a photo, the eyes of the painter can interpret this photo in a modified way. The painter can add or delete in each work, trusting his view and intuition that the result would be marvellous”, Aflah believes.

In his imaginary painting, the colours shone and sparkled; the sky was turquoise; the fresh walls of the fort gave off a golden glow; and it defiantly works. The outcome of each painting is just what he imagined.

Mai al Abri