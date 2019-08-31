Following Oman Air flights have been cancelled

Muscat: As a result of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) directives on suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max, Oman Air has cancelled the following flights in the period until September 30, 2019.
“We are rebooking guests on alternative / next available flights to their destinations and advise all our guests who are due to travel during the same period to check the flight status or contact the call centre,” the airline said.
|Flights Cancelled 1st September
|Flight Number
|Departure
|Arrival
|Dept Time
|Arrvl Time
|193
|MCT
|ATH
|14:35
|19:50
|237
|MCT
|HYD
|13:40
|18:20
|238
|HYD
|MCT
|19:20
|21:15
|273
|MCT
|JAI
|04:30
|08:55
|274
|JAI
|MCT
|10:00
|11:30
|689
|MCT
|JED
|08:40
|10:55
|690
|JED
|MCT
|14:35
|18:50
|Flights Cancelled 2nd September
|Flight Number
|Departure
|Arrival
|Dept Time
|Arrvl Time
|194
|ATH
|MCT
|00:20
|07:15
|273
|MCT
|JAI
|04:30
|08:55
|274
|JAI
|MCT
|10:00
|11:30
|323
|MCT
|KHI
|08:20
|11:10
|324
|KHI
|MCT
|12:05
|12:55
|375
|MCT
|CMB
|21:50
|03:25
|376
|CMB
|MCT
|04:25
|07:00
|679
|MCT
|MED
|14:40
|16:50
|680
|MED
|MCT
|18:00
|22:05
|907
|MCT
|SLL
|15:00
|16:30
|908
|SLL
|MCT
|17:20
|19:00
|Flights Cancelled 3rd September
|Flight Number
|Departure
|Arrival
|Dept Time
|Arrvl Time
|331
|MCT
|KTM
|02:35
|08:10
|332
|KTM
|MCT
|09:10
|11:50
|376
|CMB
|MCT
|04:25
|07:00
|671
|MCT
|JED
|02:10
|04:25
|672
|JED
|MCT
|07:20
|11:35
|Flights Cancelled 4th September
|Flight Number
|Departure
|Arrival
|Dept Time
|Arrvl Time
|193
|MCT
|ATH
|14:35
|19:50
|337
|MCT
|KTM
|08:45
|14:20
|338
|KTM
|MCT
|15:20
|18:00
|375
|MCT
|CMB
|21:50
|03:25
|433
|MCT
|IKA
|14:10
|17:05
|434
|IKA
|MCT
|17:55
|20:00
