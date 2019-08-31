Following Oman Air flights have been cancelled

Muscat: As a result of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) directives on suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max, Oman Air has cancelled the following flights in the period until September 30, 2019.

“We are rebooking guests on alternative / next available flights to their destinations and advise all our guests who are due to travel during the same period to check the flight status or contact the call centre,” the airline said.

Flights Cancelled 1st September Flight Number Departure Arrival Dept Time Arrvl Time 193 MCT ATH 14:35 19:50 237 MCT HYD 13:40 18:20 238 HYD MCT 19:20 21:15 273 MCT JAI 04:30 08:55 274 JAI MCT 10:00 11:30 689 MCT JED 08:40 10:55 690 JED MCT 14:35 18:50

Flights Cancelled 2nd September Flight Number Departure Arrival Dept Time Arrvl Time 194 ATH MCT 00:20 07:15 273 MCT JAI 04:30 08:55 274 JAI MCT 10:00 11:30 323 MCT KHI 08:20 11:10 324 KHI MCT 12:05 12:55 375 MCT CMB 21:50 03:25 376 CMB MCT 04:25 07:00 679 MCT MED 14:40 16:50 680 MED MCT 18:00 22:05 907 MCT SLL 15:00 16:30 908 SLL MCT 17:20 19:00

Flights Cancelled 3rd September Flight Number Departure Arrival Dept Time Arrvl Time 331 MCT KTM 02:35 08:10 332 KTM MCT 09:10 11:50 376 CMB MCT 04:25 07:00 671 MCT JED 02:10 04:25 672 JED MCT 07:20 11:35

Flights Cancelled 4th September Flight Number Departure Arrival Dept Time Arrvl Time 193 MCT ATH 14:35 19:50 337 MCT KTM 08:45 14:20 338 KTM MCT 15:20 18:00 375 MCT CMB 21:50 03:25 433 MCT IKA 14:10 17:05 434 IKA MCT 17:55 20:00