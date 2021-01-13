Local Main 

Following grades will return to school in Oman

Oman Observer
Muscat:  The Supreme Committee on Covid 19 at its meeting on Tuesday allowed the gradual return of school students under the blended education system, from January 17, 2021.
Students of grades one, four, five, nine, and eleven will return to schools on a blended education basis as per the ministerial decision 5/2021 isssued on Wednesday by the Minister of Education.
The Supreme Committee underscored the significance of applying all precautionary measures stated in the Health Protocol with a view to protecting the health of students and teaching and administrative staff.
The step will be evaluated in parallel with data on the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9363 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Ministry of Finance issues circular on annual increment

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ministry of Finance issues circular on annual increment

Driver loses life in Qurm truck accident

Oman Observer Comments Off on Driver loses life in Qurm truck accident

Oman, EU seek to enhance ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, EU seek to enhance ties