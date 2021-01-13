Following grades will return to school in Oman

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid 19 at its meeting on Tuesday allowed the gradual return of school students under the blended education system, from January 17, 2021.

Students of grades one, four, five, nine, and eleven will return to schools on a blended education basis as per the ministerial decision 5/2021 isssued on Wednesday by the Minister of Education.

The Supreme Committee underscored the significance of applying all precautionary measures stated in the Health Protocol with a view to protecting the health of students and teaching and administrative staff.

The step will be evaluated in parallel with data on the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate.