Following activities exempted from night lockdown

Following activities have been exempted from the night lockdown of commercial activities and movement ban for individuals and vehicles between 8 pm and 5 am which starts on Sunday, March 28 until Thursday, April 8:

The movement of health workers, emergency vehicles, service vehicles (electricity and water only), private hospitals, pharmacies working the night shift, and the activities at airports and land ports.

Also excluded from the decision are trucks weighing 3 tonnes or more, water tankers, sewage water tankers, loading and unloading at factories and warehouses (movement of workers outside the facility during the lockdown hours is impermissible).

Fuel filling stations applying the shift system through the ministry of commerce, industry and investment promotion in cooperation with the fuel marketing companies and oil fields, employees of the press and media outlets (both public and private) whose work nature requires them to attend the workplace during the night lockdown hours. The ministry of information will provide them with permissions.