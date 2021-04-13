Following activities exempted from night lockdown
Muscat: The decision of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on imposing a nighttime ban on all commercial activities and prohibiting the movement of people and vehicles will take effect tomorrow (Wednesday, April 14, 2021) from 9 pm and 4 am throughout the holy month of Ramadhan.
The decision also includes imposing a total ban on all types of gatherings, like Iftar-Sa’im, in mosques, tents or public assembling places. The decision also imposed a ban on all social, sports and cultural activities and any other group activities throughout the holy month of Ramadhan.
- However, in the Supreme Committee’s decision on movement ban during Ramadan, exemptions will be given to some activities, including the movement of 3-tonne trucks, the operation of pharmacies and the movement of employees of health and media sectors who hold relevant permissions.
- Exemptions will also be given to workers at oilfields, water and electricity emergency services, loading and unloading operations within factories and stores, wastewater tankers and filling stations operating in shifts.
- Exemptions will be also given to beekeepers and food labs provided that they have a permission approved by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. –ONA