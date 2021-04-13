Following activities exempted from night lockdown

Muscat: The decision of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on imposing a nighttime ban on all commercial activities and prohibiting the movement of people and vehicles will take effect tomorrow (Wednesday, April 14, 2021) from 9 pm and 4 am throughout the holy month of Ramadhan.

The decision also includes imposing a total ban on all types of gatherings, like Iftar-Sa’im, in mosques, tents or public assembling places. The decision also imposed a ban on all social, sports and cultural activities and any other group activities throughout the holy month of Ramadhan.