Follow UN law for safe passage of ships: Alawi

NEW YORK: Oman believes that dialogue and negotiations are the most effective means of resolving disputes, and countries should make joint efforts to achieve peace.

This was stated by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, during his address at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday.

In his speech, he said, “It is a good endeavour to support regional and international initiatives that will help achieve peace and spread a culture of security and stability in the region.”

Peace in the Middle East has become an urgent demand. It is time to put out the fires in the region, whose continuation has become a threat to international peace and security and poses significant economic, social and security challenges to the peoples of the region.

The Sultanate calls upon all countries to cooperate constructively and to respect the shipping lines in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, in particular Articles 37 and 38 of the right of continuous transit and Article 39 of the same law, which specifies the duties of ships during transit.

The Sultanate supports all efforts to reach a political solution in Yemen, particularly the efforts of the United Nations and the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General, Martin Griffiths. We call on all parties to cooperate and interact positively with these efforts, and to focus during the next phase on the political track.

Alawi said: “We in the Sultanate of Oman, due to the geographical proximity and relations that are deeply rooted historically, socially and culturally, emphasise the continuation of humanitarian facilities and assistance from the Sultanate of Oman to the brotherly Yemeni people.”

The establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is a strategic necessity for achieving peace, stability and peaceful coexistence.

The Sultanate calls on the world to give a greater role to the United Nations and regional and international organisations to settle disputes, consolidate international peace and security, and spread a culture of peace and tolerance to spare mankind the scourge of conflicts and wars that plague people’s aspirations for security, stability and prosperity.

The Sultanate hopes that new principles will be adopted in international relations that conform to the principles of good-neighbourliness, respect for national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries to build a world of justice, fairness, coexistence and tolerance for all to enjoy prosperity, security and stability.

In his speech, Alawi said that Oman is concerned with issues related to the maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz as it one of the countries overlooking the Strait, which is considered one of the most important international waterways in the world, whose corridors fall within the scope of Omani territorial waters.

“Sultanate calls on all countries to cooperate constructively and respect the lines of navigation in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. This stand is consistent with Oman’s national sovereignty and international responsibilities in the ongoing supervision of this corridor to ensure the safety of navigation and ensure the safe passage of ships passing through this vital strait.”

In his speech, Alawi called on all parties not to escalate the issues, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means to avoid any consequences that could have serious repercussions on the freedom of navigation, international trade and the world economy.

The international community and countries interested in using the Strait should seek peaceful, consensual solutions as an ideal means of maintaining stability and safety of maritime navigation, which is more secure and effective than any other means and arrangements.

