Follow software updates strictly

Oman National Cert has urged that the latest security updates announced by mobile phone companies should be strictly followed by users.

It may be noted that the Information Technology Authority’s (ITA) Oman National Cert, represented by researcher Saif al Hinai, a senior IT Security Analyst, recently detected vulnerability in Apple’s IOS system.

Apple was informed of the details of this vulnerability and the company after the verification took several measures, including repair of the vulnerability system in its latest operating version (IOS 13).

Oman Cert said that Apple has documented this discovery on behalf of Oman Cert and the Omani researcher in its official page where it announced the discovered vulnerabilities on September 27, 2019, known as CVE-2019-8731.

It also stated that this vulnerability was a permission issue that allowed for incorrect and unauthorised execution permission to be granted which can be exploited to leak user information.

The discovery of second Apple vulnerabilities in Apple Systems was reported by Oman Cert on December 20, 2016, Oman Cert said.

According to Norton, software vulnerability is a security hole or weakness found in a software programme or operating system.

Hackers can take advantage of the weakness by writing code to target the vulnerability. The code is packaged into malware — short for malicious software.

“An exploit sometimes can infect your computer with no action on your part other than viewing a rogue website, opening a compromised message or playing infected media. The malware can then steal data saved on your device or allow the attacker to gain control over your computer and encrypt your files.”

Related