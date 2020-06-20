Local Main 

Follow safety tips as Oman to witness solar eclipse tomorrow

Oman Observer

Photo by @AYGhazali @@ExperienceOman

Muscat: The Sultanate’s sky will witness an annular eclipse tomorrow, June 21,  an event that could be seen only after 83 years in 2103.

The Sultanate will witness an annular eclipse of the sun, which starts at 8:14 am and reaches a peak of 98 percent at 9:38 am and ends at 11:20 am Muscat – Qurayyat.

Earth will witness an annular solar eclipse Jun 21. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. When this happens, the moon blocks the light of the sun from reaching the earth. The shadow of the moon is then cast on the earth.

People have been advised to take the following preventive measures:

Do not look at the sun without eye protection and use safe solar eclipse glasses.

Make sure to get the verified solar eclipse glasses.

Watching the sun directly at the time of the eclipse, or at any other time without a safe method of protection, may lead to one of the following symptoms – headache,  pain in the eyes, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, difficulty distinguishing colors, wavy or distorted vision and spots.

Three weeks to prepare for Oman’s second annular eclipse

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6865 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

OCCI receives Ukraine delegation

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI receives Ukraine delegation

Free entry to National Museum on July 23

Oman Observer Comments Off on Free entry to National Museum on July 23

Car theft racket busted in Muscat: ROP

Oman Observer Comments Off on Car theft racket busted in Muscat: ROP