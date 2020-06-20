Follow safety tips as Oman to witness solar eclipse tomorrow

Photo by @AYGhazali @@ExperienceOman

Muscat: The Sultanate’s sky will witness an annular eclipse tomorrow, June 21, an event that could be seen only after 83 years in 2103.

The Sultanate will witness an annular eclipse of the sun, which starts at 8:14 am and reaches a peak of 98 percent at 9:38 am and ends at 11:20 am Muscat – Qurayyat.

Earth will witness an annular solar eclipse Jun 21. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. When this happens, the moon blocks the light of the sun from reaching the earth. The shadow of the moon is then cast on the earth.

People have been advised to take the following preventive measures:

Do not look at the sun without eye protection and use safe solar eclipse glasses.

Make sure to get the verified solar eclipse glasses.

Watching the sun directly at the time of the eclipse, or at any other time without a safe method of protection, may lead to one of the following symptoms – headache, pain in the eyes, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, difficulty distinguishing colors, wavy or distorted vision and spots.