Follow Muscat Municipality’s back to work safety tips

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has called upon all those working in offices, factories, and other commercial premises to follow safety precautions and adjust to the new normal situation.

Accordingly, all employees, from top management to blue-collar workers need to ensure they are following the COVID-19 office safety guide to help reduce the number of cases in the country.

“Safety of staff, employees and other workers is the responsibility of not just the management but every single employee has to be committed to safety and security at the workplace,” a senior official at the Muscat Municipality said.

“As we all have started to go back to work after the COVID-19 lockdown period, a set of additional safety measures must be taken by the businesses to provide a safer work environment for the employees. It can start from the entry point and continue till they leave after work.”

Employees need to be educated on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and additional HR resources need to be dedicated to clarifying their doubts such as what to do if they become ill, or are exposed to someone who is sick.

Employees should be allowed to stay home if they have any doubt about their health to prevent spreading the virus. Additional policies should be in place should a staff is sick.

Physical contact between employees should be minimal and remote work should be encouraged as far as possible. A more isolated working environment within the office can also be mulled over.

“Wearing a face mask, head shield, gloves, and using personal protective equipment (PPE) while in the office should be encouraged while discouraging handshakes, etc.”