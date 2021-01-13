Focus on opportunities for Omanis in hospitality industry

MUSCAT: A joint meeting was held on Wednesday between the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Ministry of Labour and representatives of four-five-star hotel establishments to discuss creating job opportunities for Omanis. The meeting discussed creating job opportunities for Omani job-seekers in hotel establishments and issues related to the workforce and Omanisation of jobs in the sector. The meeting was attended by Maithaa bint Saif al Mahrouqiyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism and Shaikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosni, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for Labour. As of November 2020, the number of Omanis working in various tourism activities in the Sultanate stood at 15,704. — ONA

