Focus on Oman’s journey over past 50 years

MUSCAT, FEB 25 – The Muscat International Book Fair continues to attract several visitors everyday, particularly school students during the morning sessions. According to one of the officials responsible for the count of the total visitors at one of the gates, over 9,000 visitors had arrived at the Book Fair by 5 pm on Tuesday and that has been the case over the last three days.

While most of the literature at the Muscat Book Fair is Arabic, a large section has been devoted to Oman’s journey over the past 50 years during the reign of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

“Some exclusive books, both in English and Arabic devoted to the late HM, are the highlight of this year’s exhibition. I found these books very touching but it is difficult to find them elsewhere in the country,” said Ahmed, an Omani student of grade 8, who was at the venue with his friends.

“The personality of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos will be the key topic of the cultural programme of this year’s edition of the Book Fair whose theme will revolve around the philosophy of Omani Renaissance’’.

Another interesting stall that caught the attention was the one that displays Chinese stories translated into Arabic, English and French. “These books are new to the Muscat Book Fair and it has not been here before,” said a volunteer.

Side events: Among several activities for school students, a workshop on the digital drawing was held at the pavilion of the National Youth Committee presented by Munir al Salimi, CEO of the Turian Foundation for Design and Programming.

An event entitled ‘E-Reading League’ was held by the “Let’sRead” initiative to encourage reading habit among students.

Al Amal School for the Deaf held a session as part of the Shell Road Safety Contest to embark on the need for saving young lives lost due to road accidents.

Related