Focus on obesity in women, children

MUSCAT: The World Obesity Federation Regional Conference and the 6th Gulf Obesity & Metabolic Surgery Society Conference began on Thursday under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in the presence of Dr Akjimal Magtymova, Representative of World Health Organization (WHO) to the Sultanate.

The two conferences were organised by the Oman Metabolic & Bariatric Surgical Society, the National Diabetes & Endocrine Centre, Oman Diabetes Association in collaboration with the World Obesity Federation.

During three-day, the two Conferences gather about 200 specialists from the Sultanate and abroad along with more than 40 lecturers specialized in obesity treatment and surgery from the GCC and Arab countries, USA, UK and India.

The Conferences aims to identify the obesity disease and its accompanying side effects, studying the obesity statistics in the region, addressing the prevention methods to reduce the obesity impact in the community and the individuals, as well as the medical and surgical treatment solutions of obesity. In addition, the conferences touch upon the safety and security of obesity surgery and highlight the new obesity surgeries compared to the old one.

The World Obesity Federation (WOF) Regional Conference aims to expanding the international cooperation with the international organisations concerned with obesity control, improving the efficiency of health workers treating the obese patients, utilizing the international experiences in the fields of obesity prevention and the ways of dealing with this problem and focusing on the obesity problem in women and children, as well as raising the community awareness on obesity in within the Sultanate.

The WOF Regional Conference touches upon the obesity in women; challenges from a global perspective, psychological treatment for obesity in youth and adults, dietary intervention in the treatment of obesity, obesity in children and adolescents in terms of medical and surgical treatment, bariatric surgery for paediatric obesity and other related issues. On other hand, the 6th Annual Gulf Obesity Surgery Society Conference addresses a number of issues including the best practices in standardizing bariatric & metabolic surgery, non-surgical methods in management of weight regain after bariatric surgery, the new trend in bariatric and metabolic surgery. — ONA

