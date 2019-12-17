Focus on checking transmission of diseases from mother to child

MUSCAT, DEC 17 – The Directorate-General of Disease Surveillance and Control (DGDSC), Ministry of Health, represented by the Department of Communicable Disease Control, organised on Tuesday a workshop on Elimination Mother-to-Child Transmission (EMCT) of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and syphilis at the Holiday Muscat Hotel. The workshop was held under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MoH’s Under-Secretary for Health Affairs, with the participation of health and medical cadres.

The workshop aimed at introducing the services provided to the woman’s programme from pregnancy to postpartum, highlighting the mechanism of the validation process, in addition to the methods applied in the diagnosis, treatment, and following up of the pregnant and child from HIV and syphilis. The workshop outlined the PMTCT of HIV services in Oman, management of HIV and Syphilis in pregnancy, and addressed case studies on HIV in pregnancy.