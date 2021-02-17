Flow of passions at art expo

Amazing works of art were on display with crafts, paintings and other works that attracted huge interest from the visitors even though the gallery, which organised the exhibition, took all possible pandemic precautions as per the directives of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

Most of the works displayed at the exhibition were done either by the teachers or parents of the ABA Oman International School. The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school in association with Art & Soul Art Gallery took part in the expo titled ‘ART-E-FFECT: By ABA Artists’.

The seven-day expo that concluded on Tuesday evoked huge interest from artists, collectors and casual visitors.

Inaugurating the presentation of artworks to a limited audience, Head of School Craig Williamson aptly said “Art is an interesting thing that we cannot really explain. Twelve people can walk through a piece of art and it touches each one differently. It reaches your heart and pulls you out.”

Part of the school’s annual activity the event aimed at sharing amazing works of artists from within the community who have followed their heart, to showcase it to students and encourage all to follow their passions.

“An event generally been exclusive to the ABA community for viewing, was for the first time opened to a larger audience to showcase the ABA talents, which is hosted by Gallery,” said the event organisers.

Commenting on the quality of works on display at the exhibition, Nandita Shukla, PTA Chair, said “You will be amazed to see the varied spectrum of techniques housed in this one space!”

A visitor at the exhibition called some of the works “treat to the eyes” and “thought-provoking”. “Some of the works were so good that it made me think, the same lot of artists, who are mostly casual artists, can do wonders if they choose to give more time to their passion and take part in art exhibitions more frequently,” she said.

Another visitor, Lacey was impressed with the exhibition themes and variety being offered under one roof. “I find each artist who took part in the exhibition can take part in a solo exhibition. I also appreciate Art & Soul Art Gallery for offering a platform to such artists,” she said.