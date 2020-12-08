Floods kill seven after heavy rains

Seven people have died in floods in southern Iran after torrential rain, state news agency IRNA said. The fatalities were recorded in Bushehr and Hormozgan, IRNA reported, citing Mehdi Valipour, head of rescue and emergency operations for Iran’s Red Crescent. Valipour said that flooding had also hit Isfahan, Yazd, Fars and Tehran provinces, noting that his organisation had helped more than 1,000 people in the last 24 hours. Rains were particularly heavy in November, bringing relief for arid areas, but authorities have become increasingly concerned about the effect of the intensified downpours of recent days. — AFP

Related