Flood protection dams keep Duqm projects safe during storms

The newly built flood protection dams built within the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Duqm collected 24 million cubic metres of storm water unleashed by the tropical storm Hikka, which swept over parts of Wusta Governorate last week. This was announced during a visit by Yahya bin Said al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), of the zone on Thursday morning

Al Jabri was accompanied on his tour of the SEZ by Said bin Hamdoon al Harthi, Under-Secretary of Ports and Maritime Affairs at the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The tour covered dams, water drainage canals and sites of Duqm Refinery, Port of Duqm and a number of other private sector projects.

The officials were briefed about the flood protection infrastructure developed by SEZAD to keep industrial investments safe from the effects of adverse weather conditions. The infrastructure comprises protection dams across Wadi Saay and Wadi Jurf, as well as three drainage channels.

Duqm received 116 mm of rain during Hikka’s passage over Wusta Governorate. Around 16 million cubic metres of floodwater collected in Wadi Jurf reservoir, while Wadi Saay dam stored about 8 million cubic metres of water. Both reservoirs have a capacity of about 50 million cubic metres of water.

Wadi Jurf dam is about 19.4 metres high and extends for 1600 metres. The reservoir has a storage capacity of 32.8 million cubic metres. Wadi Saay Dam, on the other hand, is 16.4 metres high and 3,665 metres long. The reservoir can hold about 17 million cubic metres of surface runoff. In addition, three channels built by SEZAD allow for the safe discharge of water into the sea.

Said bin Hamdoon al Harthi said the dams are designed to protect the Port of Duqm and adjoining Oman Drydock from the impacts of flood events. As many as 17 vessels were docked at Port of Duqm during the storm, while 50 fishing vessels took refuge as well in the harbour, he said.

Related