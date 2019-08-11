Main 

Flood-hit Kochi airport resumes operations

Kochi: Flood-hit Cochin International Airport in Nedumbaserry, Kerala resumed flight operations on Sunday. The airport was shut for more than 48 hours as the apron or tarmac was inundated due to heavy rains.

Indigo flight from Abu Dhabi was the first flight to land on Sunday after the runway was closed two days back.

As the water started receding and cleaning operations are underway, the airport officials said they hope to restore the flight operations back to normal by evening.

