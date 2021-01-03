World 

Flights resume as Saudi Arabia ends temporary travel ban

Oman Observer

Saudi Arabia has lifted the temporary travel ban imposed in December as a precautionary measure following the detection of a variant of Covid-19 in a number of countries, especially the UK, the Saudi Press Agency and the local media reported.

Entry into the Kingdom by air, land, and sea resumed at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Some restrictions include that non-Saudis coming from the UK, South Africa, and other countries where the Covid-19 variant had been detected, should stay at least 14 days out of these countries before entering the Kingdom.

Saudi citizens who are allowed to enter for humanitarian and essential cases, coming from countries where the new Covid-19 variant spread, are required to remain in their homes for 14 days for observation.

 

