Fiza ton powers PSM; Payal shines for ISC with fifer

MUSCAT: Fiza Javed scored a superb first century of the season, steering her PSM Women to a thumping 126-run victory against Wadi Kabir Women while Payal Kanojia’s sizzling 5-wicket haul powered ISC Women to a solid 7-wicket win over Oman Women’s Cricket Academy (OWCA) in the two recent Women’s League T20 games at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Monday.

Fiza, who had scored a splendid half-century in the first game against Muscat Women, batted with great style and authority during her 70-ball 101 not out as she took PSM to an imposing 198 for 4. Sameera lent her good support with a fluent 24.

Facing a big total, Wadi Kabir Women wilted under pressure, caving in for a paltry 72. Shifa Abdul Rauf and Sani E Zehra bowled exceptionally well, taking two wickets each.

Payal bowls ISC

to victory

Payal Kanojia’s 5 for 15 was the highlight of ISC Women’s comfortable victory against OWCA, who were dismissed for a dismal 62 in the 18th over. Nayan Anil top-scored with a 33-ball 20.

It took ISC only 10.1 overs to surpass the total, scoring 66 for 3 thanks to lovely knocks by Trupti Pawde (26 not out) and Priyanka Mendonca (24). Saya Channa bagged 2 for 22.

ISM beat MCCC Blue

In the Junior League T20 boys Under-13 league game, Indian School Muscat (ISM) defeated MCCC Blue by 17 runs at Muscat Municipality ground 2 on Saturday.

Brilliant batting by Pachisia Ojjus (54) and Kuttiraja Giriharan (53) helped ISM to 172 for 4.

MCCC Blue made a valiant effort but fell short by 17 runs despite Mark Mathews’ unbeaten 88 off 66 in his side’s score of 155 for 4.

ISWK B down BSC B

In another Under-13 match, Vasudev Ram’s superb 50 aided ISWK B to a solid 9-wicket victory against Bosher Sports Centre (BSC) B at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

Chasing BSC’s 147 for 8, ISWK raced to the target in 16.5 overs thanks to vital knocks by Vasudev and Mohamed Akeel (45), scoring 148 for 1.