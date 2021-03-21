Fiza, Payal and Priyanka walk away with top prizes at OC awards ceremony

MUSCAT: Oman star Fiza Javed of PSM Women and Payal Kanojia of ISC Women were adjudged the best batswoman and best bowler of the recently concluded Oman Women’s League T20 during a prize ceremony at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat.

Asma’a al Maraghi, Managing Director, TM Done, was the chief guest and distributed prizes in the presence of senior Oman Cricket officials, players and parents.

Fiza played only three group games, scoring heavily including 102 not out against Wadi Kabir Women and 50 not out against Muscat Women, leading her side to emphatic victories. Amanda Dcosta of Muscat Women received a consolation prize for batting.

Danger woman Payal played a leading role in ISC reaching the final without losing a game, picking up 11 wickets in just 4 matches before taking another two in the final to emerge as the highest wicket-taker, along with Shreya Dhuri of OWCA, with a tally of 13 each. Shreya played a game more than Payal’s five.

Nobody came close to the twin exploits of Priyanka Mendonca of ISC Women as she was adjudged the best all-rounder for scoring 176 runs in five games and taking 8 wickets too.

Tournament’s super bat Nayan Anil also received a prize for scoring a brilliant hundred while Priyanka, Payal and Shreya all won prizes for taking five wickets in an innings.