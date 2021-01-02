Five-year plan to focus on skilled manpower: Govt

Muscat: The employment of national manpower figures among the most formidable socio-economic challenges, said the Ministry of Economy in its statement, noting that, despite the fact that performance rates of the national economy do provide enough employment opportunities, the labor market could not cope with the steadily increasing number of job seekers.

To address this challenge and to regulate labour market discrepancies, the 10th Five Year Development Plan endorses policies that contribute to modifying the structure of employment (which now relies on a wide base of non-skilled manpower) and introducing a new structure based on a wide base of skilled manpower through recruitment of skilled labour and by offering incentives.

The plan is also to encourage new investments based on the knowledge-economy, developing the education system, and increasing the participation of women in the labour market.

The Ministry of Economy explained that the achievement of goals, plans and programmes of the Plan is closely associated with the cooperation and collaboration of all government and private establishments, civil society institutions, the media and individuals.

The Ministry of Economy will conduct regular assessments of the 10th Five Year Development Plan, prepare periodic reports and submit them to the departments concerned. The assessment will apply smart performance indicators, follow up programs and evaluate their effects over the five years of the Plan within the framework of a regulated institutional system entrusted to the Vision’s Follow-up Union. An electronic platform established for this purpose will unify the performance indicators in cooperation with the departments concerned.