Five women die in Yemen blast

HODEIDA: Five women were killed and children were among the wounded when a projectile exploded at a New Year’s Day wedding party in Yemen’s Red Sea city of Hodeida, the latest atrocity in the war-torn nation.

The government and Ansar Allah fighters blamed each other for the suspected artillery shell attack on Friday night near Hodeida’s airport, a frontline between their forces on the edge of the key Ansar Allah-held port.

It came just two days after at least 26 people were killed in blasts that rocked the airport of the southern city of Aden as government ministers got off a plane there.

In Hodeida, “the explosion struck at the entrance to a complex of several wedding halls”, a witness said, as a party was being held for a newly-married Ansar Allah supporter.

Local officials said five women were killed, and children were among the seven others wounded, when the shell hit the wedding venue. — AFP

Related