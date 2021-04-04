Five vehicles gutted in fire mishap

A fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in the parking area of Taif 2 apartment building in Bowsher, destroying five cars parked there.

The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) controlled the fire and no casualty was reported.

“We were able to extinguish the fire very quickly and were able to control further damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. We advise everyone to follow the safety instructions to avoid fire mishaps,” said the official from PACDA.

One of the building tenants, Abdullah al Rashdi, said, “I was at work and came to the apartment some neighbours called. When I arrived, I saw the tenants on the street. They were allowed to go back into their houses after the fire was settled.”

According to Al Rashdi, some people in the nearby barbershop noticed the fire and called the emergency line.

While they still do not know what triggered the fire, the concern always has been about leaving perfumes or sanitisers in the vehicles. As the summer temperatures are on the rise, car safety is coming to the forefront.

According to experts, while collisions cause some car fires, they are more often caused by a problem occurring with the vehicles’ electrical wiring or with the fuel system, so it is extremely important to have constant services and have the systems checked regularly. A fuel leak is considered to be the most common cause of automobile fires.

The Royal Oman Police has the checklist for vehicle safety and states that a filling station staff and motorist must be aware and careful to avoid mishaps.

“A vehicle should not be overloaded and driven for a long time without stopping. Vehicle fires may result from violent collisions or overturning.

It is even worse if the doors are jammed and the passengers unable to get out. Do not leave children alone in vehicles, especially if the engine is running. Ensure an appropriate fire extinguisher, preferably a carbon dioxide one, is fixed near the driver’s seat. Change the engine oil regularly and always ensure the radiator is full.’