The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) signed an agreement for the establishment of five fish markets in the wilayats of Haima, Shalieem and Halaniyat Islands, Rustaq, Al Hamra and Al Mudhaibi. The new fishing markets will provide suitable hygienic environments for traders and buyers as well as boost the quality of fish and provide job opportunities for nationals. — ONA

