Five members of family found dead, accused flee Oman

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has managed to collect evidence against those involved in the murder of members of an Omani family last week.

It may be recalled that five members of a family (father, mother and three children) were found dead at their home in Bidiya last week.

In a statement issued on Sunday, ROP said that due to delay in the reporting of the incident, the accused, who are of Asian nationality were able to leave the country.

The case was reported only two days after the incident, the statement added.

The police said it is trying to reach to the accused through the official channels for their prosecution and continue the due process of law.