Five foods you should be having this Ramadhan

T’is the season of blessings!

Positivity arrives in the form of Ramadhan, the holy month of fasting. A momentous event that marks every Muslim’s life with joy, a sense of self control and good acts. An important part of this celebration is the iftar meal. A celebration of good, nutritious food after a day of restraint, iftar, in most homes is an unbridled indulgence of mouthwatering delicacies.

The dining event that follows the Maghrib prayer is a time to connect with family, friends, the community over cuisine. Traditionally, one is supposed to break their fast with dates as it is believed that Prophet Muhammad also broke his fast by eating three dates.

Here’s what I usually make a beeline for once the sun goes down.

Dates and Dried Fruits

After a day-long fast, indulging in these energy giving foods helps immensely and they are a tasty and healthy alternative to sugary desserts during Ramadhan. Dates also add necessary fibres and digestive enzymes to an otherwise empty stomach. Another big bonus of dates is that they do not spike your blood sugar level and are free from cholesterol.

Harees

A traditional local dish of boiled wheat and tender, slow-cooked lamb or chicken, which is found on iftar tables across the Gulf. It is the textbook ticket for putting back into the diet what fasting takes away; plenty of protein and slow release of energy that keeps you full without overstuffing you.

Harira

A bowl of hearty soup is a must to allow your stomach to distend and relax before the influx of food; and Harira, (a Moroccan style soup of lamb, lentils and chickpeas) is nutritious, full of protein and fibre. The fact that it’s also particularly tasty, then, comes as a happy treat.

Smoked Eggplant Salad

Salads form an essential part of my iftar table. Light, fresh and summery salads are a definite must have from which one draws necessary nutrients. With its aroma, smokiness and light dressing of olive oil and lemon, this is the perfect beginning to your meal.

Laban

With the scorching heat in Oman and loss of body fluids, Ramadhan is an essential time to loads up on colling drinks. No iftar or suhoor is complete without the presence of Laban and it is often used to end the fast as it cools the tummy down. It can be paired with a range of sweet or savoury foods, being a particularly delicious complement to biryani or similar rice dishes. The perfect end to any meal and my must-haves after fasting!