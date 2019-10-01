Five-day Thai expo begins

The fourth edition of five-day Thai Trade Exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Ambassador of Thailand, Suwat Kaewsook, and Mohsin bin Khamis al Balushi, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, by sounding the Gong, the Thai drum, at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday. The CEO of OCEC Said bin Salim al Shanfari was also present.

At the exhibition, which is being held at the third hall of OCEC, participating companies have come prepared for the visiting consumers. Oud collection was already crowded with early birds visiting the exhibition and another major attraction is the gathering of jewellers and gem collection, in addition to the various hospitals being represented as well as food and spa of Thailand.

Herbal products, dry fruits and cosmetics are on display.

The highlight of the stall is the coconut flower syrup that can be used as sugar substitute which has benefits for individuals suffering from diabetes, pointed out the company representatives.

“The exhibition no doubt brings together the buyers and sellers and this is the main objective of the event organised by Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, in coordination with the Vega Intertrade and Exhibitions LLC. We can see about 100 Thai products and services. We are also focusing on B2B meeting and not just B2C. Thai products are known to Oman and to the region in general, but it is also good to encourage our business circle to get to know more about the companies and we would like to see more Thai products here in Oman,” said Mohsin bin Khamis al Balushi, while speaking to the Observer.

In his opening address, the Ambassador of Thailand talked about the long cooperation between Oman and Thailand. Speaking to the Observer, he said, “About 100,000 Omani people travel to Thailand for tourism as well as medical treatment. At the same time, I believe that in the last few years more and more Thai people are interested to come to Oman. The Sultanate is a very important country in the region connected to many countries in the Middle East and Africa. Oman being a logistic hub is a great opportunity for both the countries together closely in order to expand our cooperation on investment, trade and tourism.”

On Wednesday, the Thai companies and Omani companies will have B2B meeting at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Kaserm Bundit University is also participating with SMEs from Thailand.

