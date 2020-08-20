Main 

Five arrested on kidnapping charge in Oman

Oman Observer

The Police Command of South Al Sharqiyah Governorate arrested five people of Asian nationality on charges of kidnapping another person of the same nationality and communicating with his family to demand sums of money.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7626 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

ROP thanks citizen, residents for successful lockdown

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP thanks citizen, residents for successful lockdown

World condemns N Korea’s ‘reckless’ provocation

Oman Observer Comments Off on World condemns N Korea’s ‘reckless’ provocation

BP Oman’s Ghazeer gas project in ‘final stages’

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on BP Oman’s Ghazeer gas project in ‘final stages’