Fitness enthusiasts gear up for virtual Yoga Day

SALALAH: Yoga has come handy for every fitness enthusiast during Covid-19, as it has been offering mental and physical solutions. Its propagators are claiming specific postures and practices that help build body immunity as well. No wonder that the vast fraternity of yoga practitioners has decided to observe the International Yoga Day (June 21) virtually. The organisers are gearing up with calls on social media to join the event at a given time. Individual houses across the world will be the venues of this year’s International Yoga Day due to its mass appeal.

The Yoga Forum of the Indian Social Club in Salalah has started contacting members to join the event at 7.30pm on June 21, a common link for which is soon to be announced.

PR Sri Kumar, Convener of the Yoga Forum, said the International Yoga Day event used to be very big due to a large audience and people joining from most of the international communities at a given venue. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has forced everyone to stay at home for safety reasons, and that is why the event is being organised virtually this year.

“We are organising this virtual event in association with the Indian Embassy in Oman and Art of Living. Since we have announced this on social media, we have been receiving hundreds of inquiries about the link and platform to be used during the event,” said Sri Kumar, who is also a coordinator of Art of Living.

At a time when people are forced to live inside the four walls for safety reasons, Yoga has come as a natural fitness solution for many. The Internet is flooded with all sorts of suggestions. Still, the real Yoga followers suggest going for reliable schools and trainers for this.

He said the Art of Living is active these days in offering online courses and programmes daily. “People are joining from several countries. Schedules are there, keeping in mind people working from home and even those who are managing going offices depending upon the urgency of work.”

“Yoga Day has become more relevant in the current situation. This is a nice way to take care of your physical and mental fitness at a time when wellness of both is needed to fight the menace of the pandemic,” said Sri Kumar.