Fitness centres, gyms to remain closed

Muscat: Fitness centers or gyms in Oman will remain closed as per the directives of the Supreme Committee.

The Supreme Committee last week clarified that the suspension of all sports activities includes indoor gymnasiums.

Speaking to the Observer, officials at Muscat Municipality said while the gyms can operate as per the packages that are allowed to function by the civic body, but as per the new directive they have to close for now.

The fitness centers are expected to receive notification from the municipality on the decision to close in the coming hours.

“As we are expecting a clarification by this evening on this matter, we remain closed till then,” said a gym operator.