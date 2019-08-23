Business 

Fitbit targets 1m new users with Singapore govt tie-up

Oman Observer

NEW YORK: Fitbit Inc said it signed a contract with the Singapore government to provide fitness trackers and services in a health programme it said could reach up to one million users.
Fitbit will supply its trackers free of charge on the condition users spend S$10 ($7.22) each month, for a year, on the company’s premium subscription.
“The program’s goal is to ultimately reach up to one million people,” a spokeswoman for Fitbit said in an email.
The company’s shares closed up 2 per cent on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The programme could be a boost for the San Francisco-based wearables pioneer, which has seen its shares sink in the past two years in the face of competition from Apple, Samsung Electronics and a raft of cheaper rivals. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement

Oman Observer Comments Off on Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement

Oil stable on healthy demand, but oversupply worries loom

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil stable on healthy demand, but oversupply worries loom

Contract awarded for Jebel Sifah’s Golf Lake

Oman Observer Comments Off on Contract awarded for Jebel Sifah’s Golf Lake