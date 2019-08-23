Fitbit targets 1m new users with Singapore govt tie-up

NEW YORK: Fitbit Inc said it signed a contract with the Singapore government to provide fitness trackers and services in a health programme it said could reach up to one million users.

Fitbit will supply its trackers free of charge on the condition users spend S$10 ($7.22) each month, for a year, on the company’s premium subscription.

“The program’s goal is to ultimately reach up to one million people,” a spokeswoman for Fitbit said in an email.

The company’s shares closed up 2 per cent on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The programme could be a boost for the San Francisco-based wearables pioneer, which has seen its shares sink in the past two years in the face of competition from Apple, Samsung Electronics and a raft of cheaper rivals. — Reuters

