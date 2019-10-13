Fishing boats banned in Duqm Special Economic Zone

Dr Hamad bin Said bin Sulaiman al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, issued a decision prohibiting the anchoring and landing of fishing boats in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm.

The decision 310/2019 prohibits the landing of boats, loading and unloading of fish on vehicles intended for transport on all sea coasts overlooking the boundaries of the

Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZAD), between Nafun in the north and Ras al Markaz in the south, until further notice.

Article 2 states that fishermen and fish transporters shall be exempted from the ban at the fish landing site overlooking the village of Khalaf.

Activities at the village of Ras al Markaz are temporarily suspended until the completion of the fishing port in Duqm.

Meanwhile, the work on the fishing harbour is progressing well and will be ready by the end of the next year or in 2021.

Duqm fishing harbour is one of the regional ports capable of providing various services needed by large fishing vessels and

thus contributing to enhancing the performance of fisheries industries near the harbour, which aims to make Duqm a key centre for fisheries industry in the Sultanate.

The fisheries sector in Duqm is one of the most promising sectors in the region, as the region has a large stock of fish wealth which takes care of the needs of the region.

Related