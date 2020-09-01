Fishermen Village in Duqm empowers Omani fishermen, develops fisheries sector

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has recently allocated land plots, close to the coast to build fishermen villages with complete facilities that achieve an appropriate and safe environment for the stability and service of fishermen in various governorates.

The fishermen village in the Wilayat of Duqm in the Governorate of Al Wusta is considered the first of these projects to empower full-time fishermen. Its area stands at 4573 square metres. As many as 500 full-time Omani fishermen will benefit from this village from outside the Governorate of Al Wusta.

The diverse marine wealth and abundance of fisheries production in the Governorate of Al Wusta are behind the selection of the Wilayat of Duqm to build this village. The governorate is rich in different species of Omani fish, along with multiple fishing seasons, such as shrimp, lobster, abalone, kingfish and sardines due to its vast coastline overlooking the Arabian Sea.

The fisheries production in the Governorate of Al Wusta in 2019 reached about 720,669 tonnes, which is the highest among the governorates of the Sultanate, with a value of RO74.961 million.

The Ministry is currently continuing the construction work for the second fishermen village in the Wilayat of Masairah in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah, with an area of 4537 square metres, because the island is very rich in fisheries.

The project to build special villages for fishermen aims to encourage young jobseekers to work in the profession of fishing in fish-rich areas, to replace unlicensed expatriates and to increase the economic return for Omani fishermen.

The fishermen village provides the basic infrastructure, including fully serviced residential buildings with electricity, water, a mosque, sanitary facilities, an ice-making unit and cold stores.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is currently carrying out consultancy studies to build a village for fishermen in the Wilayat of Muhout in the village of Sarab, in light of the demands of a large segment of fishermen from outside the Governorate of Al Wusta to work in fishing in the governorate.

The Ministry also follows up fishermen’s licenses and the marketing of fish production. It organises training courses for fishermen and awareness programs to develop their capabilities and efficiency in work to increase fish production and provide fish for local markets. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.