Fishermen Sheds make a difference for Qantab’s fishing community

Muscat: The ten sheds that were developed to support 40 fishermen in the village of Qantab, subsequently providing to a community of more than 3,000 people through one of the main industries in the village. Muscat Bay supported in building the sheds, which were subsequently distributed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Muscat Bay’s fishermen shed initiative, which was introduced in Qantab on November of 2018, continues to reap benefits from the ITC. The sheds were developed to contribute towards the welfare of the local community in Qantab, as part of Muscat Bay’s overall CSR strategy.

Almost a year since the sheds were supplied, the facilities have helped sustain the livelihood of the local fishermen and the community connected to the fresh seas in the Gulf of Oman. Muscat Bay CEO, Sheikh Hamood bin Sultan Al Hosni said, “The fishermen’s shed was initiated as a means of creating awareness about ensuring sustainable careers within our local communities, and the importance of providing them with a suitable environment and the necessary facilities to support their jobs. The sheds were built specifically for this purpose, to facilitate the fishermen’s daily tasks, even in harsh weather conditions.”

Remarking on the impact of the fishermen’s shed, the Sheikh of Qantab, Jumah Al Ahsani said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Muscat Bay for the difference the shed has made in the day-to-day activities of our fishermen, as fishing the primary industry here in Qantab. Our community includes over 200 fishermen, who work year-round to support their families and the livelihood of our village. We are thankful for the neighbourly support and community service we receive from Muscat Bay. ”

The fishermen have seen visible results, with the shed’s storage facilities supporting their work. Masoud bin Suleiman bin Zaher Al Ahsani, a member of the local Qantab fishing community, said, “Fishermen previously had to carry large nets that could weigh in excess of 400kgs back and forth between their boats at the shore, and all the way home. The biggest benefit we have gained from the shed is that if there is no catch or if it’s off-season, we can just store our nets and equipment at the shed instead of carrying it everywhere. This even includes the different tools we use for various fishing techniques.”

Al Ahsani continued, “The sheds have created a positive impact, as it has allowed us fishermen to protect our equipment, while still being stored in close proximity to our boats. Better still, we are able to store it in an organised manner.”

