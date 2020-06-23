Fish markets in Muttrah, Seeb, Qurayyat to reopen tomorrow

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has announced the fourth package of commercial and industrial activities allowed to reopen from Wednesday, June 24.

It should be noted that the decision to reopen a new package of commercial and industrial activities does not apply to a part of Al Hamaria, the Wilayat of Muttrah, Wadi Kabir industrial area, until further notice.

The health guidelines attached to the previous decision for the reopening of the third package will be in place.

The activities are as follows:

The fish markets in Muttrah, Seeb, Qurayyat, will be allowed to as of Wednesday, June 24.

Sale of charcoal and woods

Travel and tourism offices

Camel racetracks (for training only)

Installation of gypsum work

Garment workshops

Malls and commercial complexes (with abidance by health guidelines)

Labour recruitment offices

Sale of used spare parts

Sale of textiles

Installation of CCTV cameras and protection systems

Sale of doors and windows

Sale of artificial jewellery

Sale of iron and aluminum products

Sale of paints and polishing materials

Sale of plastic and paper leftovers

Kitchen showrooms

Sale and repair of traditional weapons

Pottery and hand-made products

Electric lift and stairs companies

Sale of wood and iron boxes

Furniture upholstery

Sale of blacksmith requirements and aluminum chips

Vehicle seats upholstery

Ice factories

Masar-making shops

Sale and repair of musical instruments

Repair of ACs and washing machines

Tank factories

Ink filling

Sale of workshop requirements

Make of Omani khanjar

Financing offices

Customs clearance and shipping offices

Financial brokerage offices

Cleaning companies

Installation of thermal insulation

Artistic production offices

Sale of audio tape

Metal printing

Metal turning

Sale and rent of wedding gowns

Laundry

Sale of wedding gowns

Sale of antiques and paintings

Garment workshops

Sale and installation of hotel and kitchen equipment

Advertising outlets

Men’s and women’s garments

Family consultants

Sale of glass

Cutting of used tyres

Car driving instruction offices

Hospitality services companies