Fish markets in Muttrah, Seeb, Qurayyat to reopen tomorrow
Muscat: Muscat Municipality has announced the fourth package of commercial and industrial activities allowed to reopen from Wednesday, June 24.
It should be noted that the decision to reopen a new package of commercial and industrial activities does not apply to a part of Al Hamaria, the Wilayat of Muttrah, Wadi Kabir industrial area, until further notice.
The health guidelines attached to the previous decision for the reopening of the third package will be in place.
The activities are as follows:
The fish markets in Muttrah, Seeb, Qurayyat, will be allowed to as of Wednesday, June 24.
Sale of charcoal and woods
Travel and tourism offices
Camel racetracks (for training only)
Installation of gypsum work
Garment workshops
Malls and commercial complexes (with abidance by health guidelines)
Labour recruitment offices
Sale of used spare parts
Sale of textiles
Installation of CCTV cameras and protection systems
Sale of doors and windows
Sale of artificial jewellery
Sale of iron and aluminum products
Sale of paints and polishing materials
Sale of plastic and paper leftovers
Kitchen showrooms
Sale and repair of traditional weapons
Pottery and hand-made products
Electric lift and stairs companies
Sale of wood and iron boxes
Furniture upholstery
Sale of blacksmith requirements and aluminum chips
Vehicle seats upholstery
Ice factories
Masar-making shops
Sale and repair of musical instruments
Repair of ACs and washing machines
Tank factories
Ink filling
Sale of workshop requirements
Make of Omani khanjar
Financing offices
Customs clearance and shipping offices
Financial brokerage offices
Cleaning companies
Installation of thermal insulation
Artistic production offices
Sale of audio tape
Metal printing
Metal turning
Sale and rent of wedding gowns
Laundry
Sale of wedding gowns
Sale of antiques and paintings
Sale and installation of hotel and kitchen equipment
Advertising outlets
Men’s and women’s garments
Family consultants
Sale of glass
Cutting of used tyres
Car driving instruction offices
Hospitality services companies