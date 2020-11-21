Fish landings in Oman increase 41 per cent

MUSCAT, NOV 21 – The total quantity of fish landed at various points along the Sultanate’s coastline reached 513,000 tonnes by the end of September 2020 compared to 361,857 tonnes during the same period of 2019, representing a steep 41.8 per cent increase, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total value of the landings was RO 238.87 million in 2020, representing a growth of 19.8 per cent over last year’s corresponding figure of RO 199.37 million.

Traditional fishing accounted for 487,858 tonnes of the total, presenting an increase of 40.7 per cent over the previous year’s corresponding tally of 346,646 tonnes.

Coastal fishing and commercial fishing contributed 2,659 tonnes and 22,483 tonnes of total landings respectively.

Al Wusta Governorate contributed the lion’s share with 178,829 tonnes, followed by South Al Sharqiyah (144,719 tonnes), North and South Al Batinah (61,385 tonnes), Dhofar (55,874 tonnes), Musandam (23,596 tonnes) and Muscat (23,455 tonnes).

Around 278,092 tonnes comprised small pelagic species this year, up 32.8 per cent from the previous year’s total of 209,358 tonnes.

The share of large pelagic fish rose 78.4 per cent to reach 119,789 tonnes as of September-end 2020 compared to 67,157 tonnes last year. Demersal fish landings soared 30.5 per cent to 71,386 tonnes this year, up from 54,707 tonnes last year. — ONA

