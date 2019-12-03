Fish from Oman reach Russian markets

Muscat: A number of local companies engaged in the marketing and sale of fish have started exporting their products to the Federal Republic of Russia as part of the efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to open new markets for Omani products in regional and international markets.

These Omani companies have completed the necessary procedures and approvals before exporting their fish products to Russia, which will help increase economic investment between the sultanate and Russia in the fish sector.

The National Veterinary Control and Vegetable Safety Authority of Russia had approved the procedures to be followed for the export of Omani fish products to Russia.

It may be noted that a delegation of Russian government experts visited the sultanate in September 2018 and met with officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries fish and delegates from the fish companies in Oman.

It also visited a number of fishing harbors, fish markets, the central wholesale market of fish, factories and fish processing plants.

The delegation was informed about the procedures applied in the area of fish quality control, production lines and retail stores.