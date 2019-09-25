First tourism job fair soon

Muscat: The Sultanate celebrated the World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27 each year, to foster awareness among the global community of the social, cultural, political and economic value of tourism and the contribution of the sector in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The theme of this year’s World Tourism Day is “Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all.”

The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) called on tourism companies to participate in the first job fair of tourism sector which will be held soon.

MoT hosted an event under the auspices of Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, at the ministry premises on Wednesday.

The event highlighted MoT’s endeavour in generating jobs for Omanis, reviewed operations and programmes on tourism awareness, and a number of successful tourism industry SMEs. The event has also witnessed the launch of a guidebook for the blind and honoured longest-serving MoT employees. The Ministry of Tourism called on tourism companies to participate in the first job fair of tourism sector which will be held soon. The Minister of Tourism will also speak to students at the German University of Technology (GUtech) on Thursday on the theme of World Tourism Day. The discussion will highlight the importance of partnership and cooperation between all competent authorities and concerned establishments; including academic institutions, civil society and private sector to initiate more programmes to promote the Omani youths in the sector.

The Directorate-General of Tourism at the Governorate of Dhofar and different tourism administrations throughout the Sultanate will hold entertainment and awareness events and functions centred around the theme of World Tourism Day till September 30.

The specialised technical team at MoT drafted an action plan categorising companies into hotels, motels and resorts; hotel apartments; air passenger transport, etc. The technical team analysed the situation in companies of each category in terms of commitment to Omanisation ratio and the jobs suitable to be Omanised. In cooperation with the competent authorities, the technical team at MoT conducts a continuous follow-up of training and employment, the commitment of companies and establishments to implement Omanisation. The team prepares reports on the challenges faced and the recommendations. — ONA

