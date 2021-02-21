First TIR shipment dispatched to Saudi Arabia

Muscat: The Directorate General of Customs announced the first shipment using the international road transport’s TIR to Saudi Arabia, via the land ports of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The implementation of the TIR system is expected to contribute to enhancing and facilitating the movement of trade and the transit of goods at border crossings, while also simplifying customs procedures in a manner that promotes imports and exports.

The system secures customs duties and taxes and provides a robust guarantee mechanism, reducing trade transaction costs and minimizing time spent waiting at borders, smoothly and seamlessly, without border checks.

TIR has been facilitating and securing trade and international road transport for over 60 years and is set to align Oman’s transport and transit procedures with the measures applied in more than 100 countries around the world.

Bader al Nadabi, the acting CEO of Sinyar, said that the company will act as guaranteeing association for both local and international companies; train TIR cardholders, manage the implementation of precautionary measures and monitor the movement of cards. Companies operating in Oman may apply for TIR cards by visiting the www.sinyar.om.