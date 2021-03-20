First-timer OWCA becomes Women’s League champion

Shahzad Raza –

MUSCAT, March 20 –

Nayan Anil’s super bat struck another half century, helping Oman Women’s Cricket Academy (OWCA) to a sensational 11-run victory against Indian Social Club (ISC) Women at OC Turf 1 in AL Amerat on Wednesday.

ISC, which came into the final without losing a game, put OWCA in after winning the toss. Aware of the value of putting a fighting total on the board, OWCA crawled its way to 113 for 4 in 20 overs, Nayan leading the way with splendid 62, taking her tally of runs to 237 in 6 matches to become the tournament’s highest run getter. Payal Kanojia, ISC’s woman with the golden arm, picked up two wickets to become tournament’s joint top wicket-taker along with OWCA’s Sherya Dhuri, both taking 13 each. Afida Afthab contributed vital 19 to OWCA’s total.

ISC Women found the going tough as OWCA bowled with amazing discipline, restricting it to 102 for 4 in 20 overs despite Priyanka Mendonca’s solid 50 not out off 60 and Trupti Pawde’s 38-ball 35. Saya Channa, Sherya Dhuri and Afida Afthab all bowled well, taking a wicket each. Shreya’s 13 wickets in the championship came at an incredible economy rate of just 2.6.

OWCA captain Vaishali Jesrani was overjoyed and rightly so.

“It feels amazing beating a defending champion that had yet to lose a game in the championship. We were a new face to the tournament. Nobody expected us to reach the final let alone winning it. We got our combinations right. All the girls were talented and skilled and delivered extremely well in all departments,” she said.

Vaishali was all praise for her coaches, saying regular training helped her side that bonded well and played as a unit.

“We had very few experienced players in the side that was composed of many newcomers playing the league for the first time. Credit must also go to our coaches Desmond Berhardt, Nilesh Parmer and Haider Ali who were excellent throughout the season,” she added.

Commenting on how her side was able to beat a side that had hardly put a foot wrong in the competition, Vaishali said discipline was key to winning the final.

“We did not think too much about who we were playing with. It was the game number 6 for us and we knew if we stuck to the basics and kept things simple we will do well. I thought 112 was gettable on this pitch but we bowled and fielded with great discipline.

“That helped us again as we had secured a last-over win against Muscat Women in our previous group match. Our girls believed in themselves and came up trumps,” concluded a delighted Vaishali.

Brief scores (Women’s League T20): OWCA 113 for 4 in 20 overs (Nayan Anil 62 – 10×4, Afida Afthab 19 – 2×4. Payal Kanojia 2-26, Mamta Thakur 1-16) defeated ISC Women 102 for 4 in 20 overs (Priyanka Mendonca 50 not out – 3×4, Trupti Pawde 35 – 3×4. Saya Channa 1-16, Shreya Dhuri 1-15, Afida Afthab 1-20) by 11 runs.