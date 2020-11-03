First synthetic track for joggers in Ruwi

Muscat: Keeping pace with the blessed Renaissance march, Muscat city will soon have a state-of-the-art synthetic track aiming to support healthy living.

The 700-metre long, double-laned synthetic track for joggers and cyclists which begins from Walja signal and ends in Ruwi is the first of its kind in the Governorate and also catering to joggers from Al Amerat and Muttrah

The construction of the track is in harmony with nature and is coming up adjacent to the wadi and the road leading up to Wadi Kabir.

“This synthetic track is part of the civic authority’s constant efforts in promoting healthy living and encouraging both citizens and residents to follow an active lifestyle,” a representative of the Muscat Municipality said.

The design of the track is based on dual system promoting two way traffic and stands at par with international standards.

Although the track is yet to open for public on the 50th National Day, some enthusiastic joggers have already started trying the completed portions of the track and shared their joy.

“We are extremely happy that finally, evening walking is now more comfortable with a dedicated track and the track is very user-friendly as it is made of soft synthetic. We thank the authorities for initiating the same,” they said.

The exclusive cycling track in Amerat, adjacent to the park is exclusively for the benefit of bicycles riders. However, pedestrians are also making use of the kilometre long track.

The number of joggers and cyclists has increased in the recent past, thanks to the increasing awareness on healthy living and the need to stay fit.

Fitness freaks hailed the project in Ruwi and said it will encourage more bicycle and physical health activities in the sultanate.

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef